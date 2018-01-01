Website monitoring. Without the hassle.

Website monitoring should be simple, intuitive & affordable. That's why we built Oh Dear!

We offer multi-location uptime monitoring, mixed content detection and SSL certificate & transparency reporting. There's an API and kick-ass documentation too.

A simple uptime monitor simply doesn't cut it anymore.

Here's what Oh Dear! has to offer.

Uptime monitoring

Worried your site might go down? We monitor from multiple locations and will report any downtime. Our probes run worldwide and alert you via Slack, mail or a webhook of your choice.

Learn more

Certificate Monitoring

Expiration dates, revocation lists, certificate changes, distrusted certificate authorities,... you name it, we monitor it.

Learn more

Mixed Content Monitoring

Loading HTTP content on an HTTPS site is blocked in browsers as it poses a security risk.

Our scans will list all pages on your site that have mixed content.

Learn more

Instant alerts

Get notified instantly when something goes wrong. Via e-mail, Slack, HipChat, Pushover... You decide how we can reach you.

Learn more

Protect yourself

The web is moving to HTTPS. Don't let a misconfiguration ruin your site's reputation or availability. Oh Dear! can help you deploy SSL certificates with more confidence.

Learn more

We offer a no-strings-attached trial. No credit card needed.

Create your account
quote author

Besides being a joy to look at, Oh Dear! makes monitoring websites and SSL certificates an absolute breeze.

— Dries Vints, Maintainer of Laravel.io
quote author

I'm extremely impressed with the entire project. Really in-depth monitoring and dead simple functionality with a beautiful user interface. 11/10

— TJ Miller, Rockstar & Friend of the Laravel community
quote author

Oh Dear! a really nice monitoring tool! Just subscribed directly after the beta invite.

— Lukas Kämmerling, FullStack Webdev & first ever Oh Dear! Customer
quote author

DevOps is already a full-time job as is, and having Oh Dear! monitor SSL is just one less thing to worry about. It's fast, detailed and easy to use.

— Neo Ighodaro, CTO at Hotels.ng and organiser of Laravel Nigeria
quote author

Oh Dear! looks really good, it's fast, and it found some mixed content I had. 👌💯

— Nicolas Widart, Creator of Asgard CMS
quote author

Oh Dear really helps me to focus on developing PHPMap! I don’t need to check my site manually. Oh Dear does it for me. ❤️

— Florian Wartner, Creator of PHPMap.co
quote author

If you haven’t tried Oh Dear!, you should get started! Lovely UI, simple setup and crazy useful.

— Lasse Rafn, Laravel and Vue developer
quote author

Oh Dear! Is the bomb, awesome simple UI, easy to setup & maintain.

— Lee Stables, Laravel Developer